Providence’s Ward 3 will elect a new councilperson Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The vacant City Council seat on Providence’s East Side will be filled Wednesday after voters head to the polls to elect a replacement for recalled Councilman Kevin Jackson.

Democrat Nirva LaFortune is considered the heavy favorite to become the fifth female member of the City Council, although she faces a challenge from Republican David Lallier Jr. and independent Chris Reynolds.

The candidates are running to replace Jackson, a longtime Democratic councilman who was overwhelmingly recalled by Ward 3 voters May 2. The recall was organized after Jackson was arrested and indicted last year on charges that he embezzled from a youth sports organization he founded in 1978. Jackson is also accused of using his campaign fund to cover personal expenses. He has pleaded not guilty.

LaFortune, a 34-year-old Brown University employee, turned heads last month when she captured twice as many votes as her two rivals combined in the special Democratic primary. She has expressed support for the new Providence Community-Police Relations Act (PCPRA) and opposition to the newly enacted tobacco ban in part of downtown.

Lallier, 32, is a truck driver who has pitched himself as a candidate who understands what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. During a candidate forum in June, he called the city’s low-performing schools the top issue in Ward 3, arguing “our school system is failing and our students are falling behind.”

Reynolds, 62, did not respond to a candidate survey conducted by Eyewitness News. During a forum, he advocated for legalizing compassion centers in Providence and raised concerns about the city borrowing money without voter approval.

Ward 3 stretches from the University Heights apartment complex off of North Main Street all the way north to the Pawtucket line. The district is unique because it is home to some of the wealthiest residents in the city as well the Mount Hope neighborhood, where incomes tend to be lower.

The City Council is currently on its August recess. Its next scheduled meeting is Sept. 7.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan