Removal of mystery object off Westerly beach canceled

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — We’ll all have to wait a little while longer for the mystery to be solved surrounding an object sitting under the water off East Beach in Westerly.

Rocky’s Treen Service was planning to pull up an eight-legged metallic object from the ocean floor Tuesday night. However, the extrication has been canceled due to deteriorating conditions on the beach, East Beach Association President Peter Brockmann confirmed.

No word yet on when the removal will be rescheduled.

The circular object is located near the Niantic Avenue entrance of East Beach. Brockmann told Eyewitness News Friday that neither local residents nor the harbor master could recall seeing the object prior to last summer.