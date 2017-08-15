Styx and Oticon host first-ever concert internet- connected hearing aid wearers

Styx band manager Charlie Brusco and audiologist and VP of Marketing at Oticon joined us via satellite to highlight the upcoming Styx concert that will be the first of its kind. Styx will broadcast a concert online that will be exclusively for fans wearing Oticon’s Opn Internet- connected hearing aids. The event will take place on August 22nd.

