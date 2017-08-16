15-year-old accused of stealing, crashing motorcycle

REHOBOTH, Mass (WPRI) — A 15-year-old is scheduled to appear in Taunton Juvenile Court on Wednesday morning, after allegedly stealing and crashing a motorcycle in Rehoboth.

Police say they found the bike traveling west on Route 44 and attempted to stop it.

The motorcycle operator didn’t stop for police, leading to a chase through Rehoboth, Dighton, and Taunton.

The motorcycle eventually crashed on Cohannet Street in Taunton, and the operator was taken into custody.

He was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was later released.

Police say the 15-year-old Taunton boy is facing multiple charges, including: receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed operation, and speeding.

This incident is still under investigation.