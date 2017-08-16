Car theft suspect leads police on foot chase across I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police apprehended a suspect in Providence following a dangerous chase Wednesday afternoon.

An investigation into vehicle thefts led police to 847 Elmwood Ave., according to Lt. Roger Aspinall.

Investigators found a pair of stolen vehicles in the driveway behind the home, Aspinall said, and as one of the officers moved to arrest one of the drivers, the man took off on foot.

The suspect led police on a chase which crossed over Elmwood Avenue, the Exit 17 off-ramp and I-95, according to Aspinall, before he was apprehended on the other side of the highway, near Roger Williams Park Zoo.

Aspinall said the suspect is known to police, but he declined to disclose his identity or what charges he’s facing.

