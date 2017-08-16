DEM working to remove dead minke whale near Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Mystic Aquarium said it will be performing a necropsy on a dead minke whale found floating inside fishing gear earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the aquarium said the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management will first need to move the whale to shore before a necropsy can be performed. Mystic Aquarium said the whale was found Monday and is currently located off the coast of Point Judith.

At this time, it’s not clear how the whale got stuck or when the DEM is planning to remove the animal.

A caller into the Eyewitness Newsroom said the whale is emitting a bad odor in the area.

Back in June, a humpback whale washed up on the shores of Beavertail State Park in Jamestown. Because of choppy waters, it took scientists several days to move the whale and passersby reported an unpleasant smell as the animal started to decompose.