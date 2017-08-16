Historic Eclipse: Places to watch in Southern New England

(WPRI) — For the first time in a very long time, a solar eclipse will take place over the continental United States.
A stretch of the country – from Oregon to Georgia – will be treated to a total eclipse.
ECLIPSE LIVE STREAM: Watch as 50 cameras from across the country catch history in the making, Monday from 1:15 p.m – 2:45 p.m. »
According to Brown University, the moon’s journey across the face of the sun will begin around 1:30 p.m. and end around 4 p.m., with the maximum obscuration around 2:45 p.m.
While Southern New England will only experience a 66% partial eclipse, many people will have their eyes to the skies to get a glimpse. But, as you may have heard, you can’t just simply look at the eclipse with the naked eye.
Some people have purchased special eye glasses to protect your eyes. However, if you don’t want to go that route, here are some of the many locations offering public eclipse viewing events.
Brown University
- On the Main Green
UMass Dartmouth
- University Observatory
- 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Free ISO-certified glasses provided
Frosty Drew Observatory
- Ninigret Park, Charlestown
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Many safe viewing options available
Public Libraries
- Barrington
- Little Compton
- Coventry
- East Greenwich
- East Providence
- East Smithfield
- Greenville
- Harrisville
- North Scituate
- Tiverton
- Pawtucket
NOTE: Watch glasses may be in limited supply at some locations and may be offered on a first-come-first serve basis.
If you have information about a public eclipse viewing event not listed here, please email desk@wpri.com.