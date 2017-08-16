Historic Eclipse: Places to watch in Southern New England

(WPRI) — For the first time in a very long time, a solar eclipse will take place over the continental United States.

A stretch of the country – from Oregon to Georgia – will be treated to a total eclipse.

According to Brown University, the moon’s journey across the face of the sun will begin around 1:30 p.m. and end around 4 p.m., with the maximum obscuration around 2:45 p.m.

While Southern New England will only experience a 66% partial eclipse, many people will have their eyes to the skies to get a glimpse. But, as you may have heard, you can’t just simply look at the eclipse with the naked eye.

Some people have purchased special eye glasses to protect your eyes. However, if you don’t want to go that route, here are some of the many locations offering public eclipse viewing events.

Brown University

UMass Dartmouth

University Observatory

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Free ISO-certified glasses provided

More Information »

Frosty Drew Observatory

Ninigret Park, Charlestown

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many safe viewing options available

More Information »

Public Libraries

Barrington

Little Compton

Coventry

East Greenwich

East Providence

East Smithfield

Greenville

Harrisville

North Scituate

Tiverton

Pawtucket

NOTE: Watch glasses may be in limited supply at some locations and may be offered on a first-come-first serve basis.

If you have information about a public eclipse viewing event not listed here, please email desk@wpri.com.