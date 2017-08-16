In the Kitchen: Lavraki with chickpea-caper salata

In the kitchen today, Chef de Cuisine, Brendan Pelley from Doretta Taverna & Raw Bar joined us to make Lavraki with chickpea-caper salata. Brendan Pelley was on Fox TV’s Hell’s Kitchen season 14.
Ingredients:
- 1 red onion, diced
- 1/4 Cup capers
- 2 Cup rinsed, canned chickpeas
- 1 Tbsp chopped dill
- 1 Tbsp chopped parsley
- 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- ¼ Cup plus 1 Cup Greek olive oil
- Salt to taste
- Aleppo pepper to taste
- 2 filets of lavraki, also called bronzini
Directions:
- In a large steel bowl, mix together the chickpeas, small diced red onion, capers, parsley, dill, olive oil and lemon and let marinate to sear the fish.
- Heat a saute pan over high flame and coat bottom with vegetable oil.
- Season fish filet liberally with salt and pepper.
- When oil is beginning to smoke, place fish in pan skin side down and shake to be sure it doesnt stick.
- Press fish down to pan with a flexible spatula to be sure the skin doesnt curl.
- Turn heat down to medium high and let fish cook until the skin begins to brown on the edges.
- Flip the fish over and just “kiss” it on the other side.
- Serve over the chickpea salad drizzled with olive oil and fresh lemon juice.