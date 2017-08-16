In the Kitchen: Lavraki with chickpea-caper salata

In the kitchen today, Chef de Cuisine, Brendan Pelley from Doretta Taverna & Raw Bar joined us to make Lavraki with chickpea-caper salata.  Brendan Pelley was on Fox TV’s Hell’s Kitchen season 14.

Ingredients:

  • 1 red onion, diced
  • 1/4 Cup capers
  • 2 Cup rinsed, canned chickpeas
  • 1 Tbsp chopped dill
  • 1 Tbsp chopped parsley
  • 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
  • ¼ Cup plus 1 Cup Greek olive oil
  • Salt to taste
  • Aleppo pepper to taste
  • 2 filets of lavraki, also called bronzini

Directions:

  1. In a large steel bowl, mix together the chickpeas, small diced red onion, capers, parsley, dill, olive oil and lemon and let marinate to sear the fish.
  2. Heat a saute pan over high flame and coat bottom with vegetable oil.
  3. Season fish filet liberally with salt and pepper.
  4. When oil is beginning to smoke, place fish in pan skin side down and shake to be sure it doesnt stick.
  5. Press fish down to pan with a flexible spatula to be sure the skin doesnt curl.
  6. Turn heat down to medium high and let fish cook until the skin begins to brown on the edges.
  7. Flip the fish over and just “kiss” it on the other side.
  8. Serve over the chickpea salad drizzled with olive oil and fresh lemon juice.