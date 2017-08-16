Local retailers already sold out of eclipse glasses

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – In just five days, all eyes will be on the sky.

If you’re still looking to purchase a pair of eclipse glasses though, you’re probably already out of luck.

Eyewitness News called half a dozen retailers in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts and found out their supply of glasses are already out of stock. Some retailers even said their stores have been sold out for the past two weeks, and have no plans to receive any additional shipments before August 21st.

As we’ve previously reported, in order to safely watch the historic solar eclipse Monday, you’ll need to wear protective ISO glasses safe for direct solar viewing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, online retailers such as Amazon and Ebay were still advertising eclipse glasses for sale, if you’re willing to buy in bulk. If a consumer chooses to purchase their glasses online in the coming days before the eclipse, make sure to pay close attention to the shipping information. Otherwise, consumers may receive their glasses in time for the next eclipse!

If you’re someone who wants to see the eclipse, but can’t get your hands on a pair of glasses, there is another option: attend a watch party.

“It’s a party! We’re so excited,” said Joyce May, Assistant Director of the Adult Program at the East Providence Public Library.

Eyewitness News has learned there are twelve public libraries across Rhode Island, from Smithfield to Little Compton, which are planning watch parties Monday. These libraries are offering a place to view the eclipse, a free pair of glasses, and a chance to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime event with your community.

“We received one-thousand pairs of glasses from NASA,” said May. “But we held back 400 pairs for our viewing event and our solar eclipse party on Monday.”

May says the glasses will be first come, first serve for the first 400 guests who come to watch the eclipse at 1:30 p.m. and she does expect the library to run out.

Eyewitness News also checked in with Providence’s Museum of Natural History. The museum plans to hand out glasses included with the price of admission Monday.

For more information and a list of places to watch the historic eclipse in Southern New England, visit our resource guide.

WPRI.com will be live streaming NASA’s feed of the Historic Eclipse Monday from 1:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Watch as 50 cameras from across the country catch history in the making.