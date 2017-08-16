Man found in Westerly parking lot died of head trauma

Related Coverage Man charged with manslaughter after Westerly parking lot assault

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — An autopsy has determined that a 45-year-old man who died from injuries following a confrontation in the parking lot of a Rhode Island shopping plaza last month died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The Rhode Island Department of Health says resident John Gardiner was killed as a direct result of “multiple trauma to the head.”

Police responding to reports of a disturbance at the Westerly parking lot at about 2:15 a.m. on July 30 found Gardiner unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Alexander Brown, of Hopkinton, was charged with manslaughter.

Police tell The Westerly Sun the men did not know each other, no weapons were used, and the exchange “only took a few moments.”

Brown’s attorney says his client is a good person.