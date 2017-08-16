Man uses kids to fool breathalyzer so he could drive drunk, police say

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Slatersville man entered a no-contest plea last week after he was charged with soliciting another person to start a motor vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock system.

Such a system is connected to a vehicle in order to prevent a person who’s been drinking from driving it.

Robert Freiberger, 48, pleaded no contest to the charge, North Smithfield police said in a statement Wednesday.

Instead of blowing into the ignition interlock to prove he hadn’t been drinking, police said, he’d been getting his two children, both minors, to blow into the breathalyzer port so he could start the car after having been drinking.

Freiberger was given a one-year suspended prison sentence, one year probation, and ordered to pay a fine of $500.

According to the Rhode Island Judiciary’s website, Freiberger has been cited for traffic violations in the past, including driving on a suspended license, and driving on a suspended vehicle registration.