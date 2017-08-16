Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker to headline fundraiser for RI Republicans

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be in Rhode Island later this month to raise money for the Rhode Island Republican Party.

A cocktail reception featuring Baker will be held the evening of Aug. 28 at the Hope Club in Providence, according to an invitation obtained by Eyewitness News. Tickets range from $100 for young Republicans up to as much as $2,500 to attend a VIP roundtable with Baker.

“Governor Raimondo should take a few notes on how Governor Baker runs the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” GOP Chairman Brandon Bell said in the email invitation, noting the first-term Republican is frequently ranked as the most popular governor in the nation.

“I am confident Governor Baker’s visit later this month will make clear the stark contrast between our state’s failing leadership and the success that can come by electing a strong Republican to the governor’s mansion in 2018,” Bell added in a statement.

The fundraiser was first reported by RIPR.

The Rhode Island GOP had $29,000 in its state-level campaign account as of June 30, while the Rhode Island Democratic Party had $55,000, according to R.I. Board of Elections filings. At the federal level, the state’s Republicans had $3,000 in their account, while the Democrats had $10,000 in theirs.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook