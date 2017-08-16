No cash allowed: Why one RI restaurant owner is going cashless

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island has what may be its first no-cash restaurant.

Greg Stevens, the owner of the new Uptown Burger Bar in South Kingstown, believes his restaurant is the first one in the state to go cashless. But he doesn’t believe it will be the last.

“I may be early on in the process,” Stevens said. “This is what it’s going to be in a few years. I think you’ll see cash very rarely. Whether it’s on a card or whether you swipe your watch, you’re going to be swiping something.”

“I think it makes for a safer work environment,” he said. “When my managers leave at the end of the night, they’re not carrying a bag of cash. And the handling of cash does not appeal to me when somebody is handling food also. Cash has been a million places. The credit card comes out of your wallet, you put it in the machine, you take it back.”

Stevens is not alone on the cashless quest. Last month, Visa announced its Visa Cashless Challenge, which encourages small businesses and restaurants to accept only cashless payments.

According to a news release, Visa will give up to $500,000 to 50 small-business food-service owners who commit to going totally cashless. Stevens applied for the program, but said he has not received a response.

Cashless payments don’t work for every business. Many businesses remain cash-only because of the cost of credit card transactions. Stevens believes in his case, the added cost will pay for itself.

“I think it’s going to help my business,” Stevens said. “It’s two or three percent. It’s not a big part of our margin, and it makes it easier for everybody with bookkeeping.”

“I prefer a cashless society,” he added.

Tessa Ward, who is already a loyal Uptown Burger customer, says she carries cash but likes the idea of going cashless.

“It’s a completely different concept,” Ward said. “I think it makes it a lot easier.”

Ultimately, Stevens would like to turn the Uptown Burger Bar into a franchise – and he said all of the restaurants would be cashless.

Still, Stevens admits there have been a couple customers who insisted on paying with cash. They were not turned away.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.

