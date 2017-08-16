One-man identity theft crime spree suspect indicted again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A federal grand jury returned a 10-count indictment that charged a Central Falls man in connection with an identity theft scheme that involved using the names of more than a half dozen people from at least nine states to buy tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and services.

Reynaldo Martinez, 25, was arrested in May at his apartment in Central Falls that court documents indicated was filled with some of the stolen goods.

Martinez faces four counts of aggravated identity theft, two counts of access fraud and one count each of bank fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, attempted access fraud and interstate transportation of stolen goods according to acting Rhode Island United States Attorney Stephen G. Dambruch.

A federal grand jury first returned an indictment tied to the alleged spree on June 20, and that was followed by what is known as a superseding indictment, returned Tuesday.

The June indictment alleged Martinez bought “identification information” of at least six people from someone who lived in Rhode Island and shopped at several stores, including a Best Buy in Warwick, a Kohl’s in Seekonk, a Saks Fifth Avenue in Boston and a Verizon in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

He is also accused of spending thousands on furniture at a Cardi’s Furniture and a Raymour and Flanigan.

According to court documents, Martinez “bragged to [federal Secret Service] agents,” saying in some cases he sold the furniture to “drug dealers in the Providence area.”

Martinez also allegedly used his own aliases, including the names Lamar Johnson and Chunky Martines.

One of the last stops on the eight-community crime spree was in early May at the Seekonk Kohl’s, where investigators allege Martinez used a Connecticut man’s driver’s license and credit card to buy a pair of watches.

By then, the feds were on Martinez’s trail, matching pictures on Rhode Island’s Most Wanted with surveillance video from several stores.

A search warrant affidavit for a laptop confiscated at the Martinez’s apartment, indicated he “admitted to investigators” that he has been involved with “identity theft” since he was released from a two-year sentence for identity theft.

The alleged crimes that prompted the 2017 indictments covered about a year, from June 2016 to May 2017.

Martinez is currently locked up at the Wyatt Detention Center, and the investigation is said to be continuing.

