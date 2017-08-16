Gert kicks up surf, forces some beaches to ban swimming

LIVE SURF CONDITIONS: Narragansett Beach Cam »

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The sun was out Wednesday morning, and Meteorologist Pete Mangione called for temperatures in the 80s along the coast; ideal weather for a mid-August beach day. However, Hurricane Gert could make going in the water a risky endeavor.

Gert is far out to sea and poses no direct threat to southern New England, but it’s sending big waves in our direction. A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, with four-to-six foot swells and rip currents possible at ocean-facing beaches.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a high surf advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone.

The Town of Westport said on its website that both Horseneck Beach and Cherry & Webb Beach would be closed to swimming and amateur surfing Wednesday, because of the large waves and rip currents.

Other beaches remain open to swimming, but lifeguards are warning people to be careful if they do go in the water. Nevertheless, the large surf drew big crowds to both Scarborough State Beach and Narragansett Town Beach Wednesday morning.

