Waterfront Entertainment at Bold Point Park!

Looking for some outdoor fun at a spectacular new venue? Then look no further than Bold Point Park in East Providence! This fantastic spot has already seen some terrific performers this summer – including legends The Beach Boys – but there is even more to come.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Michele Maker-Palmieri, President/Owner of Waterfront Events who explained more. She gave us the rundown of what we can expect, including:

-Railroad Earth, August 24

-The Blues & Barbeque Festival, August 26th

-Pat Benetar, Sept. 22

-OktoberFest, October 7

More info on all of these events and more here: http://www.riwaterfrontevents.com/bold-point-park/