West Coast fugitive arrested in Dartmouth selling magazines door-to-door

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A man wanted in connection with a California break-in was arrested Tuesday afternoon as Dartmouth police found him trying to sell magazines door-to-door.

Tyrone Trevell Scott, 27, is listed as a resident of Chicago, Illinois. Officers said they found him knocking on doors of homes on Slocum Road. They determined not only was he not registered to solicit within the town, there was a full warrant out for his arrest and extradition to California for burglary of a dwelling, Det. Kyle Costa said Wednesday.

Officers arrested Scott and charged him with being a fugitive from justice. He was set to face a judge on the new charge at Third District Court in New Bedford later in the day on Wednesday.

In a statement, Dartmouth’s police chief, Brian Levesque, said it proves how important town ordinances about solicitation are. “You never know who you may encounter at your own front door, so please be very cautious about who you decide to open it for,” he said.

