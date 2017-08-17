2 kids run over by car while playing in cardboard box

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two children were hurt Thursday after they were hit by a vehicle in a New Bedford.

According to city police, a 5-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother were playing in a cardboard box near a driveway on Roosevelt Street.

The homeowner, unable to see the box, ran it over while pulling into the driveway, police said.

The girl suffered serious injuries and was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital for treatment while her brother suffered minor injuries.

The name of the driver has not been released. The incident remains under investigation but at this time police say it appeared to be an unfortunate accident.

