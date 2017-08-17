2nd Annual Children’s Wishes Invitational

Spend the day with family and friends and while you’re at it play a round of golf for a great cause.

The second annual Children’s Wishes Invitational Golf Tournament is coming up on August 28th at Warwick Country Club.

This morning Executive Director, Mary O’Rourke, Ed Medeiros, CEO of East Commerce Solutions, and one of the kids to benefit from this event Dan Ayriyan joined us to tell us how we can take part in this great event.

Children’s Wishes was formed in 2009 to grant Wishes to Rhode Island children between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18 years of age who are facing life-threatening, malignant or degenerative medical conditions.

Children’s Wishes strives to make sure that each child who qualifies for a Wish is able to experience the joy of having their Wish come true.

