As big jackpot continues to grow, 4 RIers claim Powerball prizes

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Another Wednesday Powerball drawing came and went without someone winning the main prize. However, two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Rhode Island.

According to Rhode Island Lottery officials, one of the tickets was sold at the Kingstown Mobil on Post Road in North Kingstown. The other was sold at Phred’s Drugs on Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston. Each winning ticket had four numbers and the Powerball – so just one number shy of hitting the $432 million jackpot.

Three female co-workers – who are from West Warwick, North Kingstown and Kingston – bought their Quick Pick ticket in North Kingstown. Lottery officials said one of them plans to use her winnings towards a trip to Italy, one plans on buying new appliances for her home and the other plans to save the money.

A Warwick man bought the other winning ticket. He told lottery officials he will use some of the money to pay for a trip to Disney he recently planned and then share the rest with his wife.

With no big winner on Wednesday, Saturday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $510 million.