Championship Weekend for The Providence Recreational Midnight Basketball League!

If you love hoops then you’ll want to check out the Providence Recreational Midnight Basketball League’s Championship Weekend!

Honoring the best of local summer basketball players in history with a reunion of original Providence Midnight players, it promises to be a blast for fans. The Championship game will be at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Sunday, August 20th.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by League Commissioner, Sean Holley, and Women’s Division player, Vandell Andrade, who shared all of the details!

For more info on the league, visit: http://www.providenceri.gov/providence-recreation/midnight-basketball/