Coast Guard oversees in fuel spill clean up in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – The Coast Guard was overseeing a fuel spill clean up in New Bedford Harbor after a fishing vessel sank.

The captain of the tugboat Realist called the Coast Guard just before 4 a.m. Wednesday to report that the 62-foot fishing vessel Challenge had sunk at the pier off Hervey Tichon Avenue.

The captain also reported that fuel was spilling out of the vessel and into the water.

Challenge was carrying about 7,000 gallons of fuel at the time it sank.

Crews from Maritime Safety Detachment New Bedford, along with the Fire and Police Departments and the Department of Environmental Protection arrived on scene and double boomed vessel.

The fuel spread more than a mile into Fairhaven.

The owner of Challenge hired a commercial oil recovery company to cleanup the spill.

The cause of the sinking is under investigation.