Dead minke whale removed from waters off Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – A dead minke whale that was found off Point Judith this week has been removed from the water.

The Department of Environmental Management confirmed that the animal was removed Thursday. It had been found inside a set of fishing gear on Monday. It is not yet clear how it ended up there.

A spokesperson for Mystic Aquarium said that a necropsy would be performed after it was removed.

In June, a humpback whale washed up in Jamestown, and was left on the beach for several days because high surf made it impossible to remove right away.