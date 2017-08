In the latest episode of Double O.T., Yianni Kourakis and Ruthie Polinksy discuss if the Red Sox can put the Yankees away for good this weekend, who is having the better season Andrew Benintendi or Rafael Devers, weather or not the Patriots should play their starters in preseason game number two, if Tom Brady will see a dropoff in his performance this year and if athletes have a responsibility to speak out on social issues.

