PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators are looking for the cause of a late-night fire on Merrick Street in Pawtucket.

Flames broke out before 11:00 Wednesday night following a report of a fire on the roof.

The street was temporarily blocked off while crews fought the fire.

Firefighters had it quickly under control.

There’s still no word of a cause, or how much damage it caused.

.