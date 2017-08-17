Fundraising, registration underway for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 2017

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The 2017 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign kicked off Thursday night in Warwick.

Breast cancer survivors, team leaders, sponsors and volunteers came together at the Crowne Plaza to continue the fight against the disease by raising awareness and money for life-saving research.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, an inspirational, three-mile walk will be held in downtown Providence, stepping off at 9 a.m. at Kennedy Plaza.

The goal of this year’s walk is to raise more than $650,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Eyewitness News reporter Steph Machado emceed the kickoff event.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud media sponsors of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.