Gov. Baker signs resolution denouncing white nationalism

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has joined with Democratic leaders to sign a resolution denouncing neo-Nazism and white nationalism.

The resolution states “white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups promote a message that is the antithesis of Massachusetts’ dedication to civil rights” and “seek to re-ignite social animosities, reverse improvements in race relations, divide the nation, and foment hatred, classism, and ethnic eradication.”

Baker appeared with Senate President Stan Rosenberg, House Speaker Robert DeLeo at the Statehouse on Thursday to read the resolution.

The action came after President Donald Trump appeared to equate protesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia— which included neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members — with counter-protesters.

Copies of the resolution will be sent to Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe — both Democrats — and Trump.