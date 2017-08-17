Homeowner met with frustration trying to disable security system before move

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Cecelia Kelliher relies on her home security system for peace of mind. She can control it from a panel mounted in her kitchen and from her smartphone.

But Kelliher is packing up and getting ready to move, so she won’t need the system anymore.

“I need to have my security system removed or at least disabled,” Kelliher told Call 12 for Action.

Kelliher said it’s a matter of privacy and security for the new homeowner.

“I need to be sure that I’m not still able to do anything with [the monitoring system] from my phone, which I can now,” she said. “They wouldn’t have a secure house unless something was done about the system.”

When Kelliher tried to discontinue the service, she had trouble reaching her provider, Alliance Security.

“About a month ago, I started because our original closing date was in July,” Kelliher recalled. “I called and got a voice that said you can stay on the line or you can punch some number and leave a message. I didn’t hear anything back.”

“This month, when I got closer to my date again, I started calling again, made several calls, tried all different types of messages,” she added. “I can’t get a call back. I can’t get through to them.”

Call 12 for Action reached Alliance Security’s director of operations, Ralph Bruno, who immediately responded to Kelliher’s concerns.

The first thing they tackled was Kelliher’s contract. She had four years remaining on a five-year contract, and agreed to buy it out at a reduced rate. The company also promised to disconnect the system when Kelliher moves.

Kelliher told Call 12 for Action she’s extremely pleased with the quick resolution.

Bruno stressed Kelliher’s situation was unique because of a combination of factors: the company’s transition to a new call distributor and a question over who was the contract guarantor.

He said the company’s average call hold time is just three to four minutes. Bruno added that he is taking immediate steps internally to address the situation with his customer service staff.

