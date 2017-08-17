In-Depth: Terror attack in Barcelona kills 13, injures 100

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two arrests have been made after a van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday.

The crash caused 13 deaths and was the country’s most lethal terrorist attack since 2004. In recent years, vehicles have become more widely-used in extremist attacks, including in Berlin, London and Nice, France.

In the above video, Eyewitness News analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio joins us in studio to discuss Thursday’s attack in Barcelona.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Adviser – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.