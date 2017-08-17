In the Kitchen: Quesadilla Bun Burger

In the Rhode Show kitchen today, food blogger Dan Whalen, from his blog “The Food In My Beard“, joins us making a Quesadilla Bun Burger.

Ingredients:

8 Old El Paso Flour Tortillas for Soft Tacos

4 ounces Cheddar, sliced thin

4 ounces Jack Cheese, sliced thin

2 Jalapenos sliced into thin rounds

1 pound Ground Beef

1 large Tomato, sliced

1 bunch Romaine lettuce, chopped

1 cup Sour Cream for dipping

Directions:

Place a tortilla down on your work surface and top with about 1.5 ounces of cheese. Add jalapenos. Place the second tortilla on top. Repeat until you make 4 quesadillas. Split the beef in half and form 2 large burgers, making sure they are bigger around than the quesadillas because they will shrink as they cook. Season with salt and pepper. Cook the quesadillas one by one in a skillet on both sides with a little oil to brown. Remove from the pan and place on a serving platter. Cook the burgers in the same skillet one by one to brown on both sides. When you flip the burger, add the remaining cheese to the top of the burger so it can melt as it cooks through. Place the burgers on top of 2 of the quesadillas. Top with tomato and lettuce, and then top with the additional quesadillas. Allow to rest 5 minutes, and then slice into quarters. Serve with sour cream. If your burger patties are too small, then the quesadilla will flop over and the presentation won’t look as nice. Make sure the diameter of the burgers are about 1/2 inch bigger than the quesadillas. Allowing the burgers to rest will help the juices redistribute and not go leaking everywhere when you cut them.

