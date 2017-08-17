Cumberland Schools dumping ‘cheese sandwich’ cafeteria policy

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Cumberland is following Westerly’s and will no longer give students a cheese sandwich if their cafeteria bills aren’t paid up.

The Cumberland school district approved a policy change last week to eliminate the practice of giving students an alternative meal. Like the Westerly School District, which is in the process of revising its policy after a student petitioned to change it, Cumberland is ‘taking the child out of the equation’ — kids won’t be given notes stating the balance that’s owed, and school officials will go to parents to get payment.

But two members of the Cumberland School Committee voted against the policy change: Paul DiModica, and chairman Ray Salvatore. “I want the child to have a totally free lunch, which includes the meal and a snack,” Salvatore said.

‘Food shaming’

Students and others have been raising the issue of policies like this in many other U.S. cities saying it amounts to so-called “food shaming.” The student who gets in line for a taco or pizza, but gets handed a slice of American cheese between two slices of white bread, immediately stands out among peers, making them an easy target for kidding or bullying.

“It makes them seem ‘lesser’ to other people, by giving them something that is perceived as lower quality,” said Blake Harrison earlier this week. The Westerly 11th-grader started a petition last April to get the policy dumped.

Some Cumberland parents said Thursday they were in favor of the removal of the policy — agreeing that children shouldn’t have to pay a price for mistakes their parents make or feel the effects of potential family economic shortfalls in school.