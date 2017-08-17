No date set for removal of mysterious Westerly object

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A strange object found on East Beach will remain shrouded in mystery for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, the East Beach Association told Eyewitness News that no new date has been set for the removal of a peculiar eight-legged metal structure. Rocky’s Tree Service planned to pull the object out of the water Wednesday, but Hurricane Gert appeared to have other plans.

“We’ve had high surf and strong rip tides for the past couple of days. Not sure if [it’s] related to Gert, but [the storm] will make matters worse for the next couple of days,” East Beach Association President Peter Brockmann said Wednesday.

The circular object is located at one of the entrances of East Beach, near Niantic Avenue. Last Friday, Brockmann told Eyewitness News that nearby residents and the harbormaster did not recall seeing the object before last summer.

Photo Courtesy: Peter Brockmann Photo Courtesy: Peter Brockmann Photo Courtesy: Peter Brockmann