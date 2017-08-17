Powerball jackpot reaches more than half a billion dollars

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $510 million dollars, after no one won Wednesday night’s drawing for the $432 million dollar jackpot.

The winning numbers were 9-15-43-60-64 and the Powerball number was four.

This is the 19th straight time the drawing has come up without a jackpot winner.

The multi-million dollar payout has been growing since June 10.

The current jackpot would be the eighth largest in U.S. history, and the fifth largest Powerball jackpot ever.

Some lucky people across the country are taking home smaller prizes.

Two tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Rhode Island, and five tickets also worth $50,000 were sold in Massachusetts.

The next drawing is on Saturday.