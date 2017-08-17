Rhode Island mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A pool of mosquitoes collected in Warren tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Rhode Island Department of Health confirmed Thursday.

It’s the first time the mosquito-borne illness has been detected in Rhode Island this year. There have been three previous findings of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The pool which tested positive was collected Aug. 7 and contained the species of mosquito that bite both birds and humans, health officials said. They said the other 105 traps set the same day tested negative for both West Nile and EEE.

Health officials said the finding is not unexpected, as mosquito-borne diseases are more prevalent in late summer and early fall. The risk, they said, lasts until the first hard frost.