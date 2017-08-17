Shot Spotter alerts New Bedford police to deadly shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — City and state police are investigating an overnight homicide in New Bedford.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, officers responded to Acushnet Avenue at 2:44 a.m. after receiving a report from the city’s Shot Spotter gunshot detection system. When they arrived, first responders found a man lying in the street.

The man – only described as a 33-year-old – was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital and then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials are not releasing the man’s name until his family is notified.

The DA’s office said the investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story throughout the day on WPRI.com and on-air on Eyewitness News at Noon on WPRI 12.