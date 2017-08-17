Summer Stars: Boating Bonanza

This week, Rhode Show: Summer Stars is sailing along with some of Rhode Island’s most popular boating destinations.

Newport Shipyard

Priding itself on being New England’s yachting club, Newport Shipyard describes itself as the center of “America’s sailing capital.” With spacious dockage, an excellent repair team, and a delicious café, Newport Shipyard is a must-visit destination for any Rhode Islander.

Herreshoff Museum/Sailing

The Herreshoff Museum proudly displays the history of the Herreshoff Manufacturing Company. Exhibiting historic private yachts, dinghies, and other models designed by the company, the museum is the perfect place for boating enthusiasts.

The museum also holds a sailing school for both youth and adults.

International Yacht Restoration School (IYRS)

IYRS is a technology and trade school with campuses in Newport and Bristol, R.I. The school offers four accredited programs in Digital Modeling & Fabrication, Composites Technology, Boatbuilding & Restoration and Marine Systems. IYRS also collaborates with post-secondary schools of architecture, preservation, industrial design and more.

Providence-Newport Ferry

Thanks to SeaStreak’s Providence-Newport Ferry, Rhode Islanders now have an added transportation option. Round trip tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-12. The ferry port also offers free bike racks and free daytime parking.

The Newport Stylephile

Newport Stylephile is a lifestyle blog that explores and celebrates the exciting places and events in Newport. Featured in Conde Nast Traveler, Rhode Island Monthly’s RI Daily and GoLocalProv.com, Newport Stylephile is your go-to site for everything Newport.

