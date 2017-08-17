Suspect in deadly drive-by shooting arrested

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who was originally a person of interest in a deadly drive-by shooting is now charged with murder.

Providence police confirmed Thursday that they had arrested 23-year-old John Minaya. He’s accused of killing 22-year-old Devin Burney outside Noah Lounge on Corinth Street July 1.

According to police, officers first caught Minaya fleeing the scene of the shooting. They said Minaya sped away in a car, crashed, then tried to run. Officers tackled him, and later said they found a stolen gun in the car. Minaya was charged with having the weapon, but police said he skipped bail a couple days later and disappeared.

Police said they caught Minaya again Wednesday night leaving a recording studio on Hathaway Street in the city’s south side. He was arraigned Thursday and ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors said ballistics results linked the stolen gun Minaya had to Burney’s murder.