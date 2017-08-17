Traffic Commission rejects plan to block truckers from secondary roads, but will reconsider

Related Coverage RIDOT trying to block tractor-trailers from using some secondary roads

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The State Traffic Commission denied a request by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation Thursday to block tractor-trailers from driving on certain secondary roads instead of using interstates, but agreed to reconsider the matter in 45 days.

The vote was 3-2 against the plan to prohibit the large commercial trucks from driving on certain segments of roads including parts of Route 3, Route 122, and Route 146.

RIDOT requested the restrictions for safety reasons, according to a spokesperson, in order to keep tractor-trailers on interstate highways that are designed to withstand their weight. The plan comes as RIDOT gears up to begin tolling those same large trucks on interstates, although DOT Director Peter Alviti said on WPRO Thursday morning the proposal is not just about making sure trucks are paying the tolls.

“Not just to beat the tolls, this isn’t just about that,” Alviti told the radio station. “Large commercial vehicles on local roads going through cities and towns is not something that we want…not only does it create congestion and provide a safety problem, but it also damages the lesser capable roads and bridges that are along those secondary roads.”

A RIDOT spokesperson declined to provide an official for an interview with Eyewitness News.

According to the State Traffic Commission, if the restrictions are approved trucks will still be able to use local roads to get to local destinations or to stop for food, fuel, rest and repairs.

The Rhode Island Trucking Association called the proposal “the next phase in the war against the trucking industry,” and vowed to file a lawsuit against the state once the first toll is collected.

RIDOT says the first toll gantry is expected to be up and running by the end of 2017.