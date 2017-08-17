Warwick police using social media, other methods to recruit candidates

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department is pushing to get the word out that it is recruiting police officer candidates.

In an announcement Thursday morning, Col. Stephen McCartney said in the recruitment drive they’re running this month, they’re looking for 12 qualified applicants between the ages of 21 and 35, who are U.S. citizens, with a minimum of 60 college credits from an accredited college or university, or five years military reserve service, or three years of active duty, or three years of prior law enforcement or corrections experience.

The department has been casting a wider net to find potential recruits, using social media, advertising in multicultural publications and manning a booth at Warwick Mall.

Mayor Scott Avedisian said Thursday about 20 years ago, the department increased its manpower by about 20 officers. Several of those officers are now retiring, which has been precipitating a stronger need for replacements.

Applications are being taken online at the website PoliceApp. There’s a $40 fee. Applicants will be tested in a written exam, oral interviews, and a physical agility test, as well as undergo a background investigation.

The deadline to apply is September 1, 2017.