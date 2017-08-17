Washington County Fair rides undergo strict inspection process

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of people will be making their way to Richmond this week for the annual Washington County Fair.

From the Scrambler to the Orbiter and the Polar Express, the fair has a variety of options for those looking for a thrill, including a new roller coaster.

“It’s only one month old. This is the second time its been set up and it’s really exciting,” said Harold Fera, who owns Johnston-based Rockwell Amusements.

For decades, Fera’s company has been providing rides to the fair. He said each ride is inspected multiple times before anyone is allowed to get on.

“Before anything is ever opened, insurance companies inspect our rides, a third-party inspector inspects our rides, to get a license in the states that you do business in, state inspectors come and inspect our rides,” Fera explained.

The operators also inspect the rides, according to Fera, and if any issue arises, the ride is immediately shut down. Fera said he’s never had an incident since he started working with the fair, and riders can help keep it that way by following the rules.

“Wearing your seat belts that have them, don’t stand up and no horsing around, trying to impress your girl,” Fera said. “Ride safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

The Washington County Fair runs through Sunday and anywhere from 105,000 to 110,000 people are expected to attend.

In the below video, Eyewitness News reporter Abbie Burke speaks to organizers about security at the fair.