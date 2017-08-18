$5,000 reward offered for information in Tiverton arson case

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators believe a fire at a Tiverton business early Friday morning may been intentionally set.

A patrol officer spotted the small fire at Briars Antiques on Main Road at about 5 a.m., according to Tiverton Fire Chief Robert Lloyd.

Firefighters responded and were able to quickly douse the flames.

The damage to the shop was minimal, according to Lloyd, and it was able to open for business on Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Lloyd said the evidence at the scene suggests it may have been arson.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Arson Watch Hotline at (401) 383-7723.

Chief Lloyd talks to Eyewitness News about the suspected arson tonight at 10 and 11.