Dive planned for mysterious Westerly object, could be removed next week

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — This weekend, we could find out a little more about a mysterious circular object embedded in sand on East Beach.

Peter Brockmann, the president of the East Beach Association, said divers are expected to go underwater to get a better look at the eight-legged metal structure. According to Brockmann, crews then hope to finally pull it out around the end of next week.

The peculiar object is a couple feet in diameter; a bit larger than a manhole cover and larger than a jumbo-size pizza.

For about a week, the structure has puzzled beachgoers and armchair pundits. It has stainless steel legs, is capped with concrete, and is very heavy. Guesses to the precise purpose or use abound, and include a piece of a ship that drifted, an alien being, or a sea-floor mount for an acoustic Doppler imaging apparatus.

The object is located near the Niantic Avenue entrance of the beach. Residents couldn’t recall seeing the object until recently.

An attempt earlier this week to pull out the object had to be postponed due to high surf brought on by Hurricane Gert.

