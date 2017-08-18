Ex-police sergeant pleads guilty to child porn charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Attleboro police sergeant could face up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography on Friday.

Richard Woodhead, 54, resigned from the Attleboro Police Department after federal authorities and state police found child pornography in a secret compartment at his home, prosecutors said.

Woodhead was originally charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, possession of child pornography and attempted receipt of child pornography. At a bail hearing in April, prosecutors said Woodhead told an accused child predator that he wanted to perform sexual acts on an 8-year-old girl.

After reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in July, Woodhead now faces a single charge of attempted receipt of child pornography. As part of the deal, Woodhead had to plead guilty to the charge.

Woodhead sentencing also set for November 3 @wpri12 — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) August 18, 2017

Woodhead now pleads guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography @wpri12 — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) August 18, 2017