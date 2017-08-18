Fire hazard prompts recall of 10K smart phone batteries

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – More than 10,000 phone batteries in refurbished AT&T Samsung Galaxy Note 4 phones run the risk of overheating and catching on fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

FedEx Supply Chain distributed replacement phones with the recalled batteries through AT&T’s insurance program from December 2016 through April 2017.

According to the CPSC, AT&T and Samsung have determined that some of the batteries are counterfeit.

Consumers should immediately power down the phone. FedEx Supply Chain is sending new, free replacement battery and a postage paid box to return the recalled battery.

FedEx Supply Chain can be reached online or at (800) 338-0163 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

BRIO is also recalling 1,500 baby rattles because they pose a choking hazard.

BRIO has received seven reports of the wooden ring cracking, according to the CPSC. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled rattles were sold at several retailers including Home Goods, Nordstrom, and Amazon.com. BRIO is offering a refund or replacement.

Consumers can reach BRIO at (800) 886-1236 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, Dan Post Boot Company is recalling more than 7,000 pairs of safety boots and shoes because they may not protect feet like they’re supposed to.

The recall covers seven styles of McRae industrial brand shoes; model numbers MR85300, MR85394, MR47321, MR47616, MR87321, MR43002, and MR83310.

According to the CPSC, one person ended up with a broken foot when the shoe failed to protect him from a falling tire.

Consumers should stop wearing these recalled boots and shoes and return them to the Dan Post Boot Company for a full refund.

Dan Post Boot Company’s return department can be reached via email or at (866) 301-4488 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.