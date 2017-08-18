Former cop pleads guilty in steroid, money laundering case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Charlestown police officer faces a maximum of 33 years in prison and a potential fine of over $1 million.
Evan Speck, 34, pleaded guilty to three charges Friday, including attempting to distribute steroids and money laundering. Speck had agreed to plead guilty to all three charges prior to a court appearance on Aug. 4.
Speck is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 3.
“Mr. Speck’s behavior was a huge violation of the public trust he was given as a police officer,” Charlestown Chief of Police Jeffrey Allen said Friday. “I am committed to safeguarding the integrity of this Department and will take whatever actions are necessary to ensure the public confidence in the Charlestown Police Department.”
Federal agents raided Speck’s home back in March and said they seized three guns and steroids. Following the raid, Speck resigned from the Charlestown police force.
According to information presented to the court back in March, Speck took in more than $500,000 from selling steroids and other drugs from June 2015 to March 2017.