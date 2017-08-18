In the Kitchen: Kimchi Fried Rice

Chef Minnie Luong, Founder and Chi-E-O of Chi Kitchen Foods, joined us to share her recipe for Kimchi Fried Rice.

Chi Kitchen Kimchi Fried Rice

Serves 4

Kimchi fried rice is quick and easy to make as a crowd-pleasing, satisfying and healthy lunch or dinner!

Ingredients:

1 TBSP Canola Oil or Coconut oil

1 TBSP Sesame Oil

1 Diced Onion

1 TBSP of Soy Sauce

1 Cup Fresh Bean Sprouts

2 cups Vegan or Napa Kimchi, coarsely chopped (see notes)

3 cups Cooked White or Brown Rice

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish Options:

Chopped Cilantro

Seasoned Seaweed, julienned or artfully torn into pieces

Fried Egg

Fresh Kimchi & Juices

Toasted Sesame seeds

Directions:

Heat sesame oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium high heat. Add diced onions. Cook until they soften and brown, about 2 minutes. Add bean sprouts and cook until softened. Add Chi Kitchen Kimchi and juice and cook for about 1 minute, combining with onion. Add soy sauce, stirring thoroughly to combine until rice is warmed throughout and beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Top with your desired garnishes and serve. To enjoy the probiotic benefits of kimchi garnish with raw kimchi.

Notes: You can add any chopped leftover vegetables that you have around to this dish. Just add them in after the onion is cooked before adding rice. Do not overcrowd the pan, though. If you need to move the cooked onion and vegetables to a plate to make room you can add them back into the pan after kimchi are warmed.

Chopping Kimchi: To chop the kimchi without making a mess, use clean kitchen scissors to chop kimchi directly in the jar!