The battle is on! Step inside Point Street Dueling Pianos to experience the sights and sounds of live musicians. Listen to your favorite songs while two pianists play for the crowd. General Manager, Robert Morse, and Entertainment Director, Steve Luhmann, visited The Rhode Show to talk more about the venue.

*Point Street Dueling Pianos is also this week’s Rhody Deal. Purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 while supplies last.