Neighborhood comes together for children run over by vehicle

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — As a 5-year-old girl remains hospitalized, a crowd of family, friends and neighbors came together Friday night to pray for her recovery.

Despite the rain, the group gathered at the spot on Roosevelt Street where the young girl and her brother were run over by a vehicle while playing in a cardboard box on Thursday.

At last check, the girl was in critical, but stable condition at Boston Children’s Hospital, according to New Bedford police.

Her brother, 6, suffered minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident, which they said appeared to be a tragic accident.

