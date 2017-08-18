On the Rhode: Washington County Fair

On Friday, Brendan Kirby went “On the Rhode” to a summertime classic: the Washington County Fair!

Owned and operated by the volunteers of the Washington County Pomona Grange, the Washington County Fair, a non-profit organization, has been a great New England tradition for the past 50 years! The Fair is Rhode Island’s largest agricultural event. One of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars!

The Fair runs for five days (Wednesday – Sunday), taking place August 16 – 20, 2017. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets and games separate), all agricultural events and shows, exhibits and displays, tractor and horse pulls, the farm museum, and much more.

The Fair features the Main Stage pine grove where you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts. The Midway is full of the rides you look forward too every year, as well as some new additions! Also, for the second year, the Midway will feature New England’s largest traveling roller coaster! Bring the entire family for five full days of fun and entertainment.