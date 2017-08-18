Police: DUI suspect was driving 111 mph on RI highway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police arrested five drivers under suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday night into Friday morning.

Within a span of four hours, Matthew Bellows, 28, of Cumberland, Dylan Cahill, 24, of Cumberland, Amber Farrell, 23, of Warwick, David Thy, 34, of Attleboro and Sterley Delmas, 25, of Norwich, Connecticut were all taken into custody, according to police.

Police said Delmas was seen driving 111 miles per hour on I-95 North. He was arrested after his car took an exit on Route 3 in Coventry.

In addition to DUI, Delmas was charged refusing a chemical test and reckless driving to elude police.